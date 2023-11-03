Rangers legend Barry Farguson thinks that Gers boss Philippe Clement behaves similarly to Liverpool manager Jurgern Klopp on the touchline.

Clement took charge of Rangers in mid-October after their disastrous start to the season under Michael Beale.

And under the guidance of Clement, Rangers have forged a four-match unbeaten streak, defeating teams like Hibernian and Hearts in the process.

Ferguson stated that he loves how Clement interacts with his players and revealed that the Belgian tactician’s behaviour on the touchline reminds him of Liverpool boss Klopp.

The Rangers legend believes that Clement’s way of interacting during the game with the Gers stars helps them a lot and he believes that the supporters also react to such things.

“I look at the way the manager acts at the side of the pitch, the way he connects with his players as they come on and off”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“He’s almost got a touchy feely approach with them which reminds me of the way Jurgen Klopp goes about it at Liverpool.

“I love seeing that kind of interaction because I think players take a lot from it, when the manager is giving them five or ten seconds of his time.

“Maybe even more importantly, the fans notice these things too and they react to it in a way that brings everybody together.

“I’d go as far as to say that Clement is probably doing it quite deliberately because he identified the need to get everyone reunited again before he even took the job.”

Rangers will next take on Hearts in the Scottish League Cup semi-final and it remains to be seen whether the Gers will be able to continue their unbeaten run to get into the final of the tournament.