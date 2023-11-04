Jon Newsome has stated that Leeds United’s Sam Byram displayed an outstanding performance against a tricky opponent in the form of Abdul Fatawu in the Leicester City game.

The 30-year-old left-back has been a regular in Daniel Farke’s starting line-up since his arrival in the last summer transfer window.

On Friday night, Byram put in an impressive performance, coming up against Leicester City winger Fatawu and helping Leeds to a 1-0 victory.

Newsome admitted that Byram was outstanding on Friday while playing against Fatawu, whom the former Leeds star hailed as a tricky player.

Byram picked up an early yellow card due to a foul on Fatawu in the 26th minute and Newsome stressed the difficulty of the task the left-back achieved by being on an early caution.

“I thought Sam was outstanding”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think the fact that he was on a yellow quite early in the first half.

“If you are treading on eggshells and you are playing against a really tricky opponent who is constantly being fed the ball and he is getting his head down and asking questions of you.”

With the win over Leicester City, Leeds have managed to pick up 15 points out of a possible 18 in the last six games.