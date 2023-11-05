Rangers boss Philippe Clement has admitted he is happy at his side reaching the final of the Scottish League Cup, but is already thinking about Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Clement saw his men power past Hearts at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon and book a spot in the final of the Scottish League Cup against Aberdeen by securing a 3-1 win.

The result has moved Rangers to the brink of picking up silverware and handing Clement his first trophy as Gers boss.

However, while he is pleased with his side booking a spot in the final, Clement is now focusing on Thursday night’s meeting with Sparta Prague in the Europa League as he kicks on.

“I’m really happy with it, because I know how hard it is to play a team like Hearts with their qualities, their structure, their resilience”, he told BBC Scotland.

“It was an important evening to create but also to not give away too much.

“I’ve only been here two weeks, but I can see how everyone at the club is doing the right thing.

“I’m not a guy who looks backwards. I always look forward. That’s why I made some changes.

“I know we have a lot of games in a row.

“I’m really satisfied with getting to the final, but my head is already thinking about Sparta Prague”, Clement added.

Rangers have four points in their Europa League group to leave them sitting in third spot, with Sparta Prague second with the same number of points.