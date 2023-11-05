Former Leicester City man Matt Piper has praised Leeds United talent Archie Gray for his performance against the Foxes on Friday night.

17-year-old Leeds United midfielder Gray has been turning heads with his performances as a right-back in recent games.

On Friday, Gray put in an impressive performance on the right flank for Daniel Farke’s side and helped Leeds snatch three points from their promotion rivals Leicester.

Piper, who was amazed by the 17-year-old’s performance against Leicester, admitted that the Leeds star was brilliant throughout the game.

The former Foxes star pointed out that Gray struggled in the first half against Stephy Mavididi, but praised him for sticking to his job and taking the Leicester winger on.

“He [Farke] has a couple of magnificent players”, Piper said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“I thought Daniel James was good; I thought [Crysencio] Summerville was really good, as was the young right-back.

“Mavididi gave him a tough time early on, but he stuck to his task and for a 17-year-old to be playing against someone who has started a life at Leicester like Mavididi, I thought he was brilliant.”

Gray has been a bright spark in Leeds’ season in recent games and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to continue his form through the rest of the campaign.