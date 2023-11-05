Leon Balogun has revealed that he thinks Rangers boss Philippe Clement feels the Gers are ahead of schedule in some aspects of adapting to the new regime.

Rangers turned to Clement to come in as their new boss after parting ways with Michael Beale, despite backing him heavily in the summer transfer window.

Clement passed his first major test as Rangers manager on Sunday afternoon as the Gers beat Hearts 3-1 in the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Balogun, who has increasingly been handed chances by Clement in recent games, insists that the Belgian is clear in what he wants from the players.

The defender admits that if he has understood Clement correctly, then the team are in some aspects ahead of where the manager thought they would be by now.

“He is quite clear and strong also in what he wants and demands”, Balogun told Rangers TV.

“But I think he gets across the message really well, which I think you can see in the performances.

“If I interpret it right, we are probably in certain moments even a bit ahead of schedule in terms of what he was expecting in how fast we take on board what he is trying to implement and what he is trying to bring to the team.



“I think everybody is really, really happy and today especially was very, very enjoyable with knowing what is at stake and the scoreline and the performance.”

Balogun will be hoping he can do enough in the coming weeks to earn a starting spot when the Scottish League Cup final arrives in mid-December.