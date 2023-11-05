Jack Butland admits hearing Rangers fans sing his song in the Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hearts was hugely special.

The goalkeeper has quickly made the number 1 shirt at Ibrox his own and has stood out even amidst the struggles of his fellow summer signings.

Butland was between the sticks as Rangers saw off Hearts 3-1 at Hampden Park on Sunday afternoon to book a spot in the Scottish League Cup final against Aberdeen next month.

Gers fans are already big admirers of Butland and have a song in his honour, which was sung loudly during the semi-final.

Butland admits it is special to hear and is keen for it to continue for a long time to come.

“It’s pretty special”, Butland told Rangers TV.

“Yes, I’ve had some songs in the past but none have resonated or been sung by quite as many people as that, so it is really nice to hear and long may it continue.”

Butland will now be looking to pick up his first piece of silverware with Rangers when they lock horns with Aberdeen in the final.