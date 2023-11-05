Rangers are looking at a left field option to become their new director of football in the shape of Liverpool academy director Alex Inglethorpe, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Gers have Philippe Clement in the manager’s hotseat and the Belgian has just led the Gers into a Scottish League Cup final meeting with Aberdeen.

However, the Scottish giants are keen to bring in a new director of football and have been linked with several options.

They were keen on Sam Jewell, but he has chosen to stay at Premier League side Brighton.

Now Liverpool’s Inglethorpe has emerged as a left field option for the key Gers post.

Inglethorpe is currently the academy manager at Liverpool and previously worked in the backroom team at Tottenham Hotspur, in addition to a spell in charge of Exeter City.

Whether a switch to Ibrox would appeal to Inglethorpe, who is in charge of guiding and developing Liverpool’s next generation, remains to be seen.

Rangers are expected to look to back Clement in the transfer market in the January window and all eyes will be on whether a director of football is in place to do the deals.