Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has praised Leeds United loan star Sam Greenwood for his hard work out of possession and added that midfielder is offering a lot to his side.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan from Leeds in search of regular game time.

Greenwood has managed to establish himself in Carrick’s starting line-up and the Leeds loanee has scored three times in his last five league appearances for Middlesbrough.

Carrick admitted that Greenwood has made a great impact on his team and praised the Whites star for his hard work out of possession.

The Middlesbrough boss stressed that Greenwood has good quality and added that the midfielder is offering a lot on the ball.

“Sam has done well and had a big impact in different ways”, Carrick was quoted as saying by the Northern Echo.

“He’s got good quality and he offers a lot on the ball.

“His flexibility in that and how hard he works out of possession with his aggression, he gives us an awful lot.”

It is suggested that Leeds have agreed to a £1.5m option to buy clause in Greenwood’s loan deal, but Middlesbrough have yet to make a decision on his future.