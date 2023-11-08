Ben Parker has conceded that Leeds United will have to find a way to avoid a drop in levels against Plymouth Argyle this weekend following their big win at Leicester City last week.

Leeds are riding high on confidence after beating table toppers Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Friday night.

The Whites are sitting third in the Championship table and are being seen as real contenders to break into the top two and earn automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

They are set to face Plymouth on Saturday at Elland Road and Parker indicated that it could be a potential banana skin for Daniel Farke’s men.

He admitted that levels do drop immediately after a big win over tough opponents and the Elland Road faithful will have to help the Leeds players to overcome any cobwebs this weekend.

Parker said on the LS 11 Podcast: “It’s always the game after we just played a top-of-the-table clash and you win that, there is always that come down.

“For whatever reason, it happens so you have to pick yourself up for it.

“The fans are going to play a massive part, as they always do at Elland Road, but even more so for this game, just to give the players a bit of an injection that they are going to need.

“Plymouth have got nothing to fear, they can just go and express themselves to a certain level.”

Plymouth are coming into the game on the back of a 3-3 draw at home against Middlesbrough.