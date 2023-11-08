Brenden Aaronson has conceded that his desperation to get more goals and assists for Leeds United last season affected his game badly.

Aaronson was one of the flops of the previous season as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

He scored just one goal and three assists in the Premier League and left Leeds on loan in the last summer transfer window.

The numbers are not pretty reading for the American and Aaronson conceded that it did affect his mentality and his general play last season.

He admitted that he became desperate to add more numbers to his game and even then Leeds boss Jesse Marsch asked him to calm down and focus on his game.

Aaronson admitted that his general play and fluidity suffered as he was looking to get an assist or score a goal.

“You’re driving yourself crazy about scoring and assisting, then it starts to take over your mind and that’s all you care about”, the American told The Athletic.

“So then the other things, like the [general] play, starts to go down because you want to score so bad, you want to assist so bad.

“I remember talking to Jesse about it.

“He was like, ‘You’re putting way too much pressure on yourself. You’re so focused on it all the time, about scoring goals and getting assists, that you’re not letting yourself just play’.”

Aaronson is yet to score or assist in 12 appearances for Union Berlin in the ongoing season, with the German side having a dire campaign.