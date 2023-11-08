Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has claimed that the Whites are the best team in the Championship and feels they just need to find a way to get points in the games where they are not playing well.

Leeds are sitting third in the Championship table and scored a big win last week when they beat table-toppers Leicester City away from home at the King Power Stadium.

The Whites are still eight points off the automatic promotion spots but they are now being considered one of the teams that could break into the top two.

Parker insisted that regardless of where Leeds are in the table, they are the best team in the Championship this season.

He conceded that Leeds cannot play well every week but feels the team need to find a way to perform and get points from the games where they are not at their best.

Asked if Leeds should be happy where they are at this stage of the season, Parker said on the LS 11 Podcast: “Without a shadow of a doubt.

“I have said this for a number of weeks now, we are the best team in the division.

“It’s about consistency, it’s like of Stokes away when you don’t play well but you are not going to play well every game.

“It’s about getting points in those games.”

Leeds will be at home on Saturday when they host Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road on the hunt for another three points.