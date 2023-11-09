Former Sparta Prague midfielder Jiri Novotny has revealed that when he played against Rangers 32 years ago, the atmosphere at Ibrox was unreal.

The Scottish giants have finally stabilised their season after Philippe Clement was appointed was last month.

They are currently sitting third in their Europa League group and the Gers will play Czech outfit Sparta Prague tonight.

Novotny played against Rangers in 1991 in the European Cup, where the Czech side edged the Scottish side on the away goals rule.

The former midfielder stressed that even though the home team had overwhelming support, the atmosphere, and the fans chanting were unreal at Ibrox.

“It was played at Ibrox, it was still so old”, Novotny told Czech outlet iSport about Rangers’ home stadium.

“We went out for the warm-up and there were about two thousand people there.

“We thought to ourselves: Ah, nobody here is interested in Sparta.

“But when we got out of the dressing room for the match, it was packed.

“Unreal roar, chants, it was beautiful.”

Now it remains to be seen if his former side will able to eek out another result at Ibrox after drawing their previous group game in the Czech Republic.