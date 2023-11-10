Former Rangers star Steven Thompson has stressed that Abdallah Sima’s pace makes him such an important player for the Gers going forward.

Sima was again important for Rangers in their 2-1 win over Sparta Prague in a Europa League group game at Ibrox on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old joined Rangers on loan from Brighton last summer and has scored nine goals in 21 appearances for the club.

He started on the left against Sparta Prague and was a constant threat with his pace and directness of play.

Thompson believes his quickness of feet makes him such an asset for Rangers as he often helps the team to get out of trouble by being an outlet up front.

He conceded that at some point his quality in the final third can be lacking, but insisted that Sima has been a solid signing for Rangers this season.

The former Rangers star said on BBC Radio Scotland: “He is such a good outlet for Rangers when they are under pressure as his pace can get them out of trouble.

“But he caused all sorts of problems on the left-hand side.

“When he opens up, he needs the game in front of him, he is very hard to stop.

“Possibly on the odd occasion when he gets there, you often find this with players who are incredibly quick and still going at a million miles an hour, it’s just that final bit of quality in terms of final ball, pass or whatever.

“But no doubt he has been a fantastic signing for Rangers.”

Sima will be hoping to start when Rangers take on Livingston away from home on Sunday.