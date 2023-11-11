Fixture: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their side and substitutes to tackle Bournemouth on the south coast in the Premier League this evening.

Eddie Howe’s side suffered defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek and will want to return to winning ways today.

They are locking horns with a struggling Bournemouth outfit, who sit inside the relegation zone, and will start as favourites to come out on top on the south coast.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is dealing with injuries to a number of players and will hope to see his squad depth proved to be strong in the coming weeks.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle today, while they field a backline of Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall.

Midfield sees the Magpies go with Lewis Miley, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, while Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock support Anthony Gordon.

Howe can look to his bench to shake things up if needed and his options include Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth.

Newcastle United Team vs Bournemouth

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall, Miley, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Willock, Gordon

Substitutes: Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Livramento, A Murphy, Diallo, Parkinson