Fixture: Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his team to welcome Plymouth Argyle to Elland Road this afternoon in the Championship.

Farke’s men are now threatening to reel in the top two in the division and put Leicester City to the sword at the King Power Stadium on their last outing.

The Whites will be keen to not let their win over Leicester go to waste by dropping points today and they start as firm favourites to get the job done against Plymouth.

Plymouth arrive on the back of a 3-3 home draw with Middlesbrough and have won just one of their last six league games, with three defeats.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds today, while Archie Gray, Liam Cooper, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram form the back four.

Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara will look to control the game from midfield, while Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James and Joel Piroe support Georginio Rutter.

If Farke needs to influence the game from the bench he can look to his substitutes, that include Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United Team vs Plymouth Argyle

Meslier, Gray, Cooper, Rodon, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, Summerville, James, Rutter, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Ayling, Firpo, Cresswell, Gruev, Anthony, Poveda, Gnonto, Bamford