Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has hit out at the shifting media coverage of whether or not the Reds are in the Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s men brushed aside Brentford at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday to run out 3-0 winners and collect another three points.

The Reds are now on 27 points from 12 games and right at the top end of the league standings.

Thompson feels that the media are blowing in the wind and shifting from whether they think Liverpool are in the title race; he is sure they will now feel the Reds are in it.

The Reds legend though is clear that Klopp’s men just need to keep their feet on the ground.

“To be where we are has been a bit of a surprise for everyone”, Thompson said after the Brentford win on LFC TV.

“It’s amazing the way people switch. You listen on the radio and they say ‘oh, we all thought Liverpool were in this title race, but they aren’t really, Luton and what’s happened down there’.

“All of a sudden this week they will be saying Liverpool are back into it.

“Let’s keep our feet on the floor.”

Liverpool now head into the international break with the knowledge that when they emerge from it, they will take on Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League.