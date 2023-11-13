Aidy White has insisted that Leeds United star Georginio Rutter will develop into a brilliant striker if he can just work on his finishing and add that extra layer to his game.

Rutter has been one of the revelations at Leeds this season in the Championship after looking out of place at Elland Road last term following his January move to Yorkshire.

He is a certain starter under Daniel Farke and has five assists and three goals in 15 Championship appearances for the Yorkshire giants.

However, the Frenchman is still very much a work in progress when it comes to finding the back of the net regularly.

His finishing skills are still some ways away from being top drawer and White believes that is one element missing from his game.

The former Leeds star believes if he adds that layer to his game, the Frenchman will emerge as a top forward and the club must do everything possible to help him realise his potential.

White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “For me if he goes away and works on his finishing, he is going to be one hell of a striker.

“He has got everything else – he is strong, he has got pace, he has got the trickery and he has got the feet.

“Get that finishing sorted, he is going to be a hell of a player.

“Hopefully, he can do that in a Leeds shirt, so, whatever he needs for that whether that’s extra coaching, extra sessions, staying behind to practice on that finishing, get that goal tally up.”

Rutter has been one of the players of the season for Leeds this term but the club are keen to see him add more goals to his game.