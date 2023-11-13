Former Leeds United star Aidy White has admitted that the Whites finally have a sense of direction and purpose as a club this season.

Leeds posted another three points on Saturday when they beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 at Elland Road in the Championship.

It was their fifth win on the bounce at Elland Road and they managed to match the record that Marcelo Bielsa set when he was Leeds manager.

The Whites are sitting third in the Championship standings and are being considered serious contenders to break into the automatic promotion spots over the course of the season.

White admitted that it was important for Leeds to match the record set by Bielsa and the club finally look like that they are heading in the right direction.

The former White insisted that Leeds finally look like a club who have a sense of purpose and direction.

White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The team have been in great form.

“Matching those five wins on the bounce at Elland Road and matching Marcelo Bielsa’s record.

“The club have got a sense of direction, a sense purpose and ambition.

“They have got a culture that they are building and they are all heading in the right direction.”

Leeds will return after the international break with a trip to Rotherham United on Friday, 24th November.