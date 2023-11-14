Barry Ferguson believes that Rangers starlet Ross McCausland looks like someone who will not get easily carried away and lauded his ability to get the Gers up the pitch.

The 20-year-old has come through the Rangers academy set-up and this season he has made seven appearances for the first team so far.

At the weekend, McCausland was handed his first start of the season against Livingston and the winger earned a penalty and saw a goal disallowed by VAR in a 2-0 win.

Ferguson pointed out that McCausland brought in a directness to Rangers’ game on Sunday and stated that he was impressed with how the winger constantly took on Livingston’s full-back, pushing his side up the pitch.

The former Gers star believes that McCausland is a grounded youngster who will not get carried away with Sunday’s performance and is sure that the player will get more opportunities this season.

“Well, he will be given opportunities and from what I have seen of him so far, that [Sunday] was his first start of the season, but he looks to me like a grounded young man”, Ferguson said on The Go Radio Football Show.

“I thought yesterday [Sunday] he brought a lot of directness.

“He took their full-back on a number of occasions.

“He took Rangers up the pitch, up 30 or 40 yards, which you want from your forward-thinking players.

“And also, what I liked about him is that he has done the other side of the game very well, getting back and helping on a number of occasions.”

After his performance against Livingston, McCausland will be eyeing a spot in the starting line-up against Aberdeen on 26th November.