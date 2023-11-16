Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca has insisted that while he feels huge emotion playing for Real Betis on loan, his future will need to be decided by the two clubs.

Following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League, Roca triggered a clause in his Whites contract to leave on loan and headed to Seville with Real Betis.

He has been a constant presence in the Real Betis midfield under Manuel Pellegrini, featuring in all 13 league games for them so far.

The 26-year-old insists that he is loving life in Seville and feels an emotional connection with Real Betis.

However, he is not willing to be drawn into thinking about what the future might hold after his loan and stressed that is down to the clubs to sort out.

Roca also referenced the recent Seville derby, against Sevilla, which further strengthened his Real Betis connection; the game ended 1-1.

Asked about what the future holds by Spanish daily Marca, Roca replied: “I feel the colours [of Real Betis].

“The other day we had the derby. I felt a lot of emotion.

“I had goosebumps. I felt like crying with emotion.

“I said: ‘Wow, these people…’ these things make you feel the colours even more.

“I’m very happy here.

“God will tell.

“In the end, I have a contract with Leeds.

“It’s up to the clubs.”

Roca joined Leeds from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 and ended the season with 36 appearances, though he was unable to prevent the Whites from being relegated.