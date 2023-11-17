Former top flight star Stephen McGinn has admitted that he can picture Hearts hitman Lawrence Shankland playing in place of Rangers star Cyriel Dessers.

The 28-year-old Jambos striker was linked with a move to Rangers in the summer; however, the Gers decided to bring in Dessers and Sam Lammers, amongst others.

Rangers splashed the cash to secure Dessers signature; however, since his arrival, the player has failed to justify his price tag.

Shankland scored a 93rd-minute equaliser against Georgia by coming off the bench to help Scotland secure a 2-2 draw on Thursday and the Hearts star impressed McGinn with his display.

McGinn admitted that with the form Shankland is in, it is hard not to compare him with the Rangers forward and he added that he could easily see the 28-year-old taking the place of Dessers in the Gers team.

“That man Shankland, I mean you do not want to be causing mischief, but you can just picture him instead of Dessers”, McGinn said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“And with scoring goals like that [against Georgia] , it is impossible not to make a comparison.”

Shankland has scored ten times on 19 occasions for Hearts so far this season and all eyes will be on Rangers to see whether they go back for the Jambos star in the January transfer window.