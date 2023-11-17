Joel Piroe has admitted that Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been trying to make sure that the players do not feel the pressure of the push to win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Leeds are sitting third in the Championship table and are currently in a rich vein of form where they have beaten table toppers Leicester City away from home.

The Whites are being backed to be legitimate contenders for automatic promotion and not just finish in the playoff spots in the Championship this season.

Leeds are under pressure to be genuine contenders for promotion but Piroe stressed that Farke is doing his best to make sure that the players do not feel that this term.

However, he insisted that the Leeds players are enjoying the pressure as they want to play in the Premier League next season.

Piroe said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I think the boss is trying to take as much pressure off us as he can.

“Whereas we are putting the pressure on us because we can see the carrot in front of us.

“That’s where we want to go to.”

Piroe has six goals in 16 Championship appearances since joining Leeds this season and is already repaying the club’s faith.