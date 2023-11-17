Former top-flight star Stephen McGinn believes that Aberdeen defenders could have joy against Rangers with their style of play.

Aberdeen have had a tough start to the season as they are currently ninth in the league table with only three wins and last weekend they suffered a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Celtic.

Rangers have turned around their season under their new manager, Philippe Clement and Aberdeen are set to welcome them to Pittodrie after the international break.

McGinn pointed out that Rangers like to put a lot of crosses in the opposition box with early forward balls and believes that Aberdeen’s defenders are good at dealing with crosses.

The ex-top-flight star added that he would not be surprised if Rangers do not change their tactics against the Dons and indicated that Aberdeen might have joy dealing with Rangers’ tactics.

“I think sometimes the style of the teams, I mean, Rangers get their ball forward early, and they put in a lot of crosses into the box”, McGinn said on the Go Radio Football Show.

“Aberdeen are a really physical team; they play three defenders, sometimes five defenders, that can defend crossed balls all day.

“And I would not be surprised if Rangers go long and crossing the ball why Aberdeen could not potentially have joy against that.”

Aberdeen defeated Rangers 3-1 in their previous encounter in September this season and the Glasgow outfit will be determined to get three points to carry on their unbeaten run in the league.