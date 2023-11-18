Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth has revealed that when he plays for Sweden he is more comfortable in a back five than in a back four.

The 29-year-old right-back missed the majority of the last season due to a ligament injury and featured for only a minute in the Premier League as a result.

Krafth returned to action this month against Manchester United in the EFL Cup, where he turned out as a centre-back in Eddie Howe’s back four.

The Swedish international has previously played as a centre-back for his country, but stressed that he prefers to play as a right-back.

Krafth also stated that he feels more comfortable playing in a back five formation with Sweden rather than a back four, as in the latter formation he can be dragged into a more central role.

“I still consider myself a right-back”, Krafth, asked about his role with Sweden, told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

“I played centre-back in a back five under the previous coach and then you become a bit more of a right-back.

“You tackle a bit like a right-back.

“I’m a bit more comfortable with that, playing in a back five.

“In a back four line you end up more central.”

Krafth will be looking to continue to build up his game time when back at St James’ Park and could represent a valuable option for Eddie Howe over the busy Christmas period.