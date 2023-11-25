Fixture: Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have officially revealed their side to play host to Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s men lost 2-0 at Bournemouth before the international break and have now won just two of their last six games across all competitions.

The Magpies sit in seventh in the Premier League table, just four points ahead of tenth placed Chelsea and Howe will be keen for all three points today.

Recent meetings between the two teams at St James’ Park have produced a winner, with no encounter since 2015 ending in a draw.

Newcastle have Nick Pope in goal, while at the back Howe picks Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Tino Livramento.

In midfield, the Magpies have Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley and Joelinton, while Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

If Howe needs to change his team he can look to his bench, where his injury affected options include Loris Karius and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United Team vs Chelsea

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Diallo, A Murphy, Ndiweni, Parkinson