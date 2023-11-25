Jurgen Klopp’s men went into the Premier League clash with the then league leaders as underdogs and up against a team that had not dropped a point at the Etihad.
They fell behind to an Erling Haaland goal, but levelled through Trent Alexander-Arnold with ten minutes left to secure a 1-1 draw and a precious point.
For Aldridge, the fact that Manchester City have not pulled clear and Liverpool and others are so close to them in the table means there is a title race on.
He feels in previous years, Manchester City all but had the league wrapped up by the start of December.
“It’s a great point and you look at the league table, all of a sudden it’s interesting”, Aldridge said post match on LFC TV.
“When you get to this point in many a year gone by it’s more or less over because of City.
“Arsenal can go top, teams can overtake us and go above Manchester City now.
“For once, for a long time, at this stage of the season, it’s game on a little bit.”
Manchester City face another test next weekend when Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors to the Etihad, a game that is then followed by a trip to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.