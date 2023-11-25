Liverpool legend John Aldridge believes it is game on in the Premier League title race after the Reds drew away at Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s men went into the Premier League clash with the then league leaders as underdogs and up against a team that had not dropped a point at the Etihad.

They fell behind to an Erling Haaland goal, but levelled through Trent Alexander-Arnold with ten minutes left to secure a 1-1 draw and a precious point.

For Aldridge, the fact that Manchester City have not pulled clear and Liverpool and others are so close to them in the table means there is a title race on.

He feels in previous years, Manchester City all but had the league wrapped up by the start of December.

“It’s a great point and you look at the league table, all of a sudden it’s interesting”, Aldridge said post match on LFC TV.

“When you get to this point in many a year gone by it’s more or less over because of City.

“Arsenal can go top, teams can overtake us and go above Manchester City now.

“For once, for a long time, at this stage of the season, it’s game on a little bit.”

Manchester City face another test next weekend when Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors to the Etihad, a game that is then followed by a trip to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.