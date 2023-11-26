Junior Firpo has admitted that he did not leave Leeds United in the summer as loves the quiet and peaceful life he can have in west Yorkshire compared to when he was in Spain.

Firpo left Barcelona to join Leeds in the summer of 2021 and spent two years in the Premier League before being relegated to the Championship at the end of last season.

The defender had offers to move on from Leeds following their relegation and he admitted that he did have a few proposals on his table to consider in the last summer transfer window.

However, he stressed that he feels at home in Leeds and being the family man that he is, Firpo does not need the beaches and the sun of Spain to feel content with life.

The 27-year-old also stressed that loves the quiet and peaceful life that Leeds and its people allow him to live without intruding into his private space when he is out with his family.

Firpo said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “I never spoke about this and I never spoke after the market [the transfer window closed] but this is the main reason why I stayed.

“Obviously, I had a lot of offers and everything but first of all when you find a place that is home, this is what I found here at Leeds.

“Spanish players came from sunny and lovely lifestyle in Spain but I am a family guy, I am most of the time at home with my kids and my wife. A lot of my family come here.

“I lived in Barcelona for two years and my house was a one-minute walk from the beach and I didn’t go to the beach once in two years.

“I just prefer to be at home and go to the park with my kids.

“The lifestyle here is different.

“In Barcelona or Seville, when you are going out, a lot of people ask for pictures with your kids and whatever but here people are more polite.

“They leave you to your space and after they come very politely ask, ‘Hey Junior, can we take a picture?’.”

Firpo is now back after a lengthy injury layoff and will be looking to make his mark under Daniel Farke in the coming weeks.