Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has picked his side to take on Aberdeen at Pittodrie in a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.

With Celtic being held to a draw by Motherwell on Saturday, Rangers now have a golden opportunity to close the gap on their fierce rivals at the top of the table.

Aberdeen could present a difficult proposition for the Gers though and came out on top the last time the two sides met at Ibrox, while they also won the last meeting at Pittodrie.

Clement will demand his players continue their good form today though, with Rangers having now won their last five games across all competitions.

The Gers have Jack Butland in goal, while the back four is James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun and Borna Barisic.

In midfield, Clement picks John Lundstram and Jose Cifuentes, while Todd Cantwell, Tom Lawrence and Abdallah Sima support Danilo.

If Clement needs to make changes he has options on the bench to call for at Pittodrie, including Ross McCausland and Sam Lammers.

Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Lundstram, Cifuentes, Cantwell, Lawrence, Sima, Danilo

Substitutes: McCrorie, Yilmaz, Souttar, Dessers, Lammers, Matondo, Sterling, King, McCausland