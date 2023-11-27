The Football Association are not looking into taking disciplinary action against Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold for shushing Manchester City fans after scoring against Manchester City on Saturday, according to The Athletic.

The England international dashed Manchester City’s hopes of building a lead at the top of the table after scoring an 80th-minute equaliser at the Etihad Stadium.

Following the goal the 25-year-old ran towards the fans shushing them, as he celebrated.

Reports have emerged about the FA looking into the matter and looking to take disciplinary action against Alexander-Arnold.

There is no truth to those reports though and the FA are not looking into it.

The goal from the Liverpool academy graduate was his first of the season in eleven matches; he has helped set up one more for his team-mates.

The point away from home helped Liverpool maintain their good form and keep a check on Manchester City’s progress.

They now face LASK Linz in the Europa League on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on top of Group E there with nine points, well placed to go through to the next round.