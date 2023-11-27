Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel is missing from training ahead of the Italian side’s Champions League Group E fixture against Celtic on Tuesday.

Celtic sit bottom of the group with just a single point so far, while second placed Lazio have picked up seven points from their four games.

Victory is crucial for both sides as Lazio chase a knockout round spot and Celtic look to try to reach the Europa League.

Lazio have been without players such as Alessio Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale and Mattia Zaccagni – all of whom have been missing through different injuries.

Now yet another name has been added to that list now, as, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, goalkeeper Provedel has missed training ahead of the game after being struck by flu.

The jury is now firmly out on whether the goalkeeper will be able to play against Celtic.

Provedel has played in all Lazio’s Champions League group stage games so far, conceding five goals and keeping one clean sheet.

It remains to be seen whether Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side are able to manage points against a depleted Lazio side.