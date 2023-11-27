Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles has insisted the Magpies have changed to such an extent that players would run through brick walls for boss Eddie Howe.

The inclusion of Sven Botman in Eddie Howe’s team since the start of the season meant that Lascelles could only manage limited chances.

Lascelles is not Howe’s preferred pick at centre-back when he has a fit squad available.

However, an injury to Botman has opened up a window of opportunity and Lascelles is grabbing his chance with both hands, impressing at the back.

Highlighting the change that has been brought into the dressing room since Howe took charge, Lascelles insisted that everyone is now willing to fight hard to get into the team.

“It feels like a different Newcastle now”, Lascelles said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph.

“Everyone would run through a brick wall to play for the manager and play for the badge.

“That is what I am doing. I am loving it.”

It had been speculated that Lascelles could leave Newcastle in last summer’s transfer window, but Howe was keen to keep hold of him.

With the 30-year-old at the heart of the defence, Newcastle have lost just one of the seven league matches they have played, winning four.