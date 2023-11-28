Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that he is expecting a calm January window but stressed that the Whites will stay aware of the developments in the month.

The summer transfer window was a busy one for the German tactician, as he saw a host of players leave Elland Road and brought in new faces to strengthen his squad.

Leeds are currently third in the league table, aiming to reel in the top two and in the January transfer window, they might look to strengthen their squad further to push for automatic promotion.

However, Farke insisted that he is expecting a calm winter transfer window but admitted that Leeds might look into a couple of positions to add depth.

The Leeds boss also stressed that they are determined to keep their key players and stressed that, although he is expecting a relaxed window, the club will stay awake in case a suitable deal emerges.

When asked whether he is expecting a calm January transfer window, Farke said at a press conference: “Hopefully.

“You never know what happens in this business.

“At the moment, right now, it will be a calm window because the key decisions for our fans are made and you can always look at a couple of positions.

“Keep our key players and more like the core bones, core figures are together and the group around the players, staff.

“[It ]will be a relaxed window [and] different to what we had to do in the summer.

“We won’t fall asleep, [we will] stay awake in the window, but expect a chilled and calm window.”

Leeds are set to take on Swansea City on Wednesday before they face Middlesbrough at the weekend at Elland Road.