Leeds United boss Daniel Farke feels that the availability of Sam Byram and Junior Firpo for the left-back position makes the Whites unpredictable.

The Whites are currently third in the Championship and they are looking to go right back to the top flight next season.

They suffered some injury issues from last season and early this season but now players are slowly coming back from their respective injuries.

Firpo missed the opening part of the campaign due to an injury but now he is fit and he featured in Leeds United’s last two league matches.

Byram, 30, covered the left full-back position during Firpo’s absence and Farke admitted that they are very different players with different qualities.

He is aware of their past injury issues and he believes that two left-backs with different styles of play is going to benefit the team as it surprises the opponents.

“Both really good left-backs, Sam can play on the right too”, said Farke in a press conference when asked about Byram and Firpo.

“I am happy to have two top options, both have a history with injuries.

“Over 46 games and two cups, it’s good to have two players of their quality available.

“They are different in their ways, [it is] good because it makes us less predictable.

“We can react to what we need a little more, left-back position with a left-footer.

“Sam plays with different angles, [he is] good with his headers in attack and up front, different qualities.”

Now it remains to be seen who will start in the left-back position on Wednesday night against Swansea City at Elland Road.