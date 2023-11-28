Tottenham Hotspur loan star Tanguy Ndombele held a private meeting with Galatasaray vice president Erden Timur and coach Okan Buruk, where he was told of the urgent need to improve.

Galatasaray have been left unhappy with Ndombele since signing him on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham in the summer.

The Turkish side have chiefly been concerned by his physical shape, while his performances when given opportunities have also underwhelmed.

However, the situation has since shown signs of turning around, with Ndombele losing over three kilos in weight and then impressing when handed a chance against Alanyaspor.

And it partially happened due to a private meeting held between Ndombele, Timur and Buruk, according to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor).

The Galatasaray powerbrokers told Ndombele that he urgently had to improve – and he answered the call, strictly watching his diet and losing the weight.

Ndombele will now look to make sure that he can catch the eye when given further opportunities.

If the midfielder can continue to show his best then Galatasaray are unlikely to look to terminate his loan contract in January.