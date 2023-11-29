Philippe Clement is of the view that it is a good sign for Rangers that a young player like Ross McCausland, who is monitored by several European outfits, has signed a new contract with the club.

The 20-year-old winger is a product of the Rangers academy system and has turned some heads with his performances this season.

McCausland’s contract was set to expire at the end of June and several European outfits were monitoring his situation.

Rangers managed to agree a long-term deal with McCausland and Clement admitted that he is delighted the club have extended the contract of the talented winger.

He believes it is a good sign for Rangers as the in-demand winger has decided to stay at Ibrox and stated that McCausland has a bright future ahead of himself.

“Clearly I am happy about that, a young talent and is a fan of Rangers”, Clement said at a press conference.

“He works hard and wants to become better.

“t’s an important signal as a club, a player popular on the market wants to stay here.

“If he continues working, he will have a bright future.”

Rangers are set to take on Aris Limassol on Thursday and all eyes will be on Clement to see whether he gives the teenager a start in their Europa League game.