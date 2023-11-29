LASK Linz coach Thomas Sageder has insisted that his team will believe in their chances when they visit Anfield to take on Liverpool in the Europa League on Thursday.

The team placed bottom of the group are set to take on the leaders in what will be both sides’ penultimate game of the group stage of the Europa League.

Both will have requirements of their own to win the match; by avoiding a defeat on Thursday the Reds will be able to make sure that they finish in the top two, while LASK Linz, on the other hand will need to avoid defeat to keep their hopes alive.

In spite of accepting the daunting nature of the task, the LASK Linz coach insists that he is still hopeful of his team’s chances against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“Even though we are at different levels, we always believe that we have a chance of taking something home with us”, Sageder was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.

“We want to demand everything from Liverpool.”

On the nature of the game against the Premier League giants, Sageder added: “For us as a team and for the entire club, this game is of course a great story, and we’re all really looking forward to it.”

Liverpool won the last meeting between the two sides 3-1 away from home in September, but the Austrians want to cause a famous upset at Anfield.