The 17-year-old Leeds academy product broke into the team at the start of the season and has become an integral part of Daniel Farke’s set-up at Elland Road.
A central midfielder by trade, Gray has shown great versatility in nailing down the right-back spot and his last seven starts have come in the full-back position.
The youngster again showed his class on Wednesday night in Leeds’ 3-1 win over Swansea City at Elland Road.
Johnson admitted that Gray looked calm and composed much beyond his years despite the pressure of playing in a big Championship game in front of a packed Elland Road.
The former midfielder conceded that he had to check how old Gray is as he has shown the maturity and qualities of a seasoned pro on the pitch.
Johnson said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I thought he was unbelievable tonight.
“For such a young lad to play in front of a crowd like this in a big game and a big occasion, he didn’t look out of place.
“I had to ask how old he was and at 17, he plays with such maturity.
“His decision-making is very good, he is comfortable on the ball, he can dribble with the ball and he can find a pass.”
Gray is again likely to start when Leeds host Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday, on the hunt for another win in the Championship.