Former Leeds United star Bradley Johnson has expressed his delight at the maturity with which Archie Gray has been playing with despite his tender years.

The 17-year-old Leeds academy product broke into the team at the start of the season and has become an integral part of Daniel Farke’s set-up at Elland Road.

A central midfielder by trade, Gray has shown great versatility in nailing down the right-back spot and his last seven starts have come in the full-back position.

The youngster again showed his class on Wednesday night in Leeds’ 3-1 win over Swansea City at Elland Road.

Johnson admitted that Gray looked calm and composed much beyond his years despite the pressure of playing in a big Championship game in front of a packed Elland Road.

The former midfielder conceded that he had to check how old Gray is as he has shown the maturity and qualities of a seasoned pro on the pitch.

Johnson said on BBC Radio Leeds: “I thought he was unbelievable tonight.

“For such a young lad to play in front of a crowd like this in a big game and a big occasion, he didn’t look out of place.

“I had to ask how old he was and at 17, he plays with such maturity.

“His decision-making is very good, he is comfortable on the ball, he can dribble with the ball and he can find a pass.”

Gray is again likely to start when Leeds host Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday, on the hunt for another win in the Championship.