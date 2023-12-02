Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has lauded the Whites’ winning streak at home after their victory over Middlesbrough at Elland Road today.

Goals from Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe were good enough to help Leeds beat Boro 3-2 at home on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds are unbeaten in the Championship at home and have won their last seven games on the trot at Elland Road.

Their home form has powered them to third in the Championship standings and they are being considered legitimate contenders for automatic promotion to the Premier League as well.

Daniel Farke stressed the importance of turning Elland Road into a fortress this season and his players have done exactly that.

Parker expressed his delight at Leeds’ winning streak at home and lauded the way they have been so strong at Elland Road this term.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “7 on the bounce at home.”

Leeds will next be in action on the road when they take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park next weekend.