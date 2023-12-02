Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara has insisted that he is feeling more confident and fitter despite not having a great pre-season in the summer.

Kamara’s future needed time to get resolved last summer and he only joined Leeds from Rangers towards the end of the transfer window.

While most of his new team-mates had a proper pre-season under their belt, the new Leeds boy still had some catching up to do in terms of fitness and preparation.

However, in the last few months, the midfielder has nailed down a spot in Daniel Farke’s team and has been a massive player for Leeds this season.

Kamara admitted that he is feeling fitter and more confident at the moment than at the start of the season where he believes a lack of pre-season affected him.

The Leeds midfielder said on LUTV: “I didn’t have the best of pre-seasons.

“But I am feeling a lot fitter, feeling a bit more confident and I am looking forward to every other game that comes by.

“So, I am happier.”

Kamara will now be looking to make a big contribution for Leeds over the busy Christmas period of games quickly approaching.