Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has claimed that the Whites could have scored as many as nine goals in their 3-2 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road today.

Leeds posted their seventh straight victory at Elland Road when they took care of business against Michael Carrick’s Boro side.

First-half goals from Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe were good enough to get Leeds three more points and remain third in the Championship standings.

Redfearn insisted that Leeds should have scored more than just three goals against Boro at home.

He stressed that Leeds created enough good chances to even score nine and romp to victory at Elland Road.

The former Leeds boss pointed out that Boro are a good attacking side as well and Leeds did well to get the win against a team who could have hurt them on the counter.

Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds: “They got three, but they could have trebled that and got nine, if they’d taken all their chances, obviously.

“But they could have done because they created at least nine really good opportunities.

“Sometimes when you are that free-flowing and prepared to play on the front foot, even in transition, then you do leave yourself a little bit open.

“And they were playing against a good side that have a good attacking threat today.”

Leeds will leave home comforts next weekend when they travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.