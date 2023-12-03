Fixture: Liverpool vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his starting eleven to welcome Marco Silva’s Fulham to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

Klopp’s side grabbed a draw at Manchester City on their last league outing and are increasingly being viewed as legitimate title contenders this term.

Liverpool have been superb at Anfield this season so far and have won every competitive game on home turf, something they will be expected to continue this afternoon.

The Reds must make do without goalkeeper Alisson and attacker Diogo Jota.

Caoimhin Kelleher is between the sticks for Liverpool, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas are the back four.

In midfield, Liverpool field Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez lead the attack.

If Klopp needs to shake things up he has options on the bench to call for, including Ben Doak and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Fulham

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes: Adrian, Gomez, Endo, Konate, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Doak, Quansah