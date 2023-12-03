Richard Keys thinks that Liverpool’s winning goal against Fulham in their 4-3 victory only stood because it was at the Kop end.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recovered from trailing Fulham 3-2 at Anfield in the 80th minute to conjure up two goals, from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold, in the 87th and 88th minutes, respectively.

Debate raged around whether Alexander-Arnold’s goal, the winner, should have stood though as Kostas Tsimikas appeared to barge a Fulham player to the ground just before the ball reached his fellow full-back.

The goal was given and Keys thinks that simply would not have been the case if the incident had not happened in front of the Kop.

“It’s only not a foul because it’s at the Kop end”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“No [that’s not too cynical a view].”

Fulham recovered from being behind twice in the game and put in a spirited display at Anfield.

Liverpool’s win continued their perfect record at Anfield in the Premier League this season with seven matches at home and seven wins.

They have also only conceded five goals on home turf, with Fulham being responsible for three of them.