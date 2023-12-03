Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has conceded that in his view the Reds’ winning goal over Fulham should not have stood.

Liverpool played out a thrilling Premier League match at Anfield on Sunday, which swung both ways, and came out on top 4-3.

The Liverpool winner came just two minutes from time as Trent Alexander-Arnold smashed the ball into the back of the net after it fell to him.

However, there was controversy as Kostas Tsimikas barged into the back of a Fulham player just before the ball reached Alexander-Arnold.

And McAteer thinks that the goal which handed Liverpool all three points should have been ruled out due to a foul.

“I’ve got to admit, I thought there was [a foul in the build up to the goal]”, McAteer said on beIN SPORTS.

“Tsimikas, the way he challenged, I think he didn’t win the ball and he barged into the back of the player.

“It’s a brave call to disallow that, but for me it’s a foul.”

The win means Liverpool have now moved on to 31 points from their opening 14 Premier League games and they are next in action on Wednesday night away at Sheffield United.