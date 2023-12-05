Neil Lennon is of the view that Rangers boss Philippe Clement needs to eek out wins, irrespective of performances, to keep the pressure on Celtic.

Rangers are undefeated in the Scottish Premiership since the arrival of Clement and they are looking to get themselves back into the title hunt.

The Gers are eight points behind their Glasgow rivals Celtic with a game in hand and they are set to face the Bhoys on 30th December at Parkhead.

Lennon believes at the moment Clement just needs wins to keep Celtic under pressure and stressed that the wins are highly important, irrespective of the performances.

He also pointed out that Brendan Rodgers’ side might drop points, as Celtic are not looking like a side who will run away with the league this season.

“For me at the minute, it does not matter about performances; it is all about the wins”, Lennon said on PLZ Soccer.

“[Hearts boss Steven] Naismith at the minute, scratching 1-0 at Motherwell and Killy away, that is great and that is what Philippe will have to do.

“If they can win well, so be it, but if they can just win and keep the pressure on Celtic and you never know, Celtic might drop points.

“They are not looking like they are going to run away with anything at the moment, so it is going to be a really interesting period coming up.”

Rangers will travel to Tynecastle to face Hearts on Wednesday before they take on Dundee at Ibrox at the weekend.