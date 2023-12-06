Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke has insisted that Archie Gray’s calmness in possession is what makes him a valuable player at right-back for Leeds United at the moment.

A midfielder by trade, Gray has been deployed at right-back over the last couple of months and he has excelled under Daniel Farke.

The teenager impressed in midfield at the start of the season and has been keeping a seasoned right-back Luke Ayling out of the starting eleven at the moment.

Clarke stressed that Gray is not exactly a defensive stalwart and is not one of the best defenders at the moment.

However, he believes the youngster is in the team for the calmness and composure he shows when he is on the pitch and he invariably makes the right decision when he is on the ball.

Clarke insisted that is exactly what Farke and the team need Gray to do at the moment from the right back slot.

The former Championship star said on the What The EFL Podcast: “What Archie Gray has brought is just calmness.

“He is not the world’s best defender, but he is very calm in possession.

“He makes consistently solid decisions and that’s just what the team need.”

Gray is likely to feature at right-back when Leeds take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park next weekend.