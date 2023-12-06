Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has dubbed team-mate Caoimhin Kelleher world-class after he kept a clean sheet in the Reds’ 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

Jurgen Klopp’s men faced a potential banana skin heading to Bramall Lane, with Sheffield United having just brought back Chris Wilder as manager.

The Blades fought hard throughout the match, but Liverpool grabbed the Premier League win thanks to goals from Van Dijk in the 37th minute and Dominik Szoboszlai in injury time at the end of the game.

Van Dijk feels that Sheffield United were always going to be boosted by the managerial change and is happy with how his side performed on the night.

The Dutchman reserved special praise for goalkeeper Kelleher, filling in for Alisson between the sticks.

“I think the change of manager for them gives their team and fans a little boost”, Van Dijk said on Prime Video post match.

“To be honest, I think we did very well, we were very good in possession.

“You know that when you lose the ball in certain areas you can get counters around you, but we did well. I don’t think it was too hostile today.

“You still have to win the game and it’s a big step today.

“I’m pleased for Caoimhin’s clean sheet. World-class goalkeeper in my eyes and it’s good to see that as well.”

Kelleher will be hoping to make every minute count when he is starting in goal for Liverpool, with the Irishman having had to warm the bench as cover for Alisson.