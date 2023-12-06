Fixture: Hearts vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to go toe-to-toe with Hearts at Tynecastle this evening.

There is limited margin for error for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership if they are to reel in Celtic and claim the title.

While Clement has so far enjoyed a positive start to life as Rangers boss, a trip to face Hearts presents him with a stern challenge.

Hearts have won their last three Scottish Premiership games on the spin, but did lose to Rangers in October and November.

For tonight’s game, Clement has Jack Butland in goal, while at the back he goes with James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz.

Midfield sees John Lundstram, Tom Lawrence and Todd Cantwell deployed, while Ross McCausland and Abdallah Sima support Danilo.

Clement has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Kemar Roofe and Sam Lammers.

Rangers Team vs Hearts

Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Yilmaz, Lundstram, Lawrence, Cantwell, McCausland, Sima, Danilo

Substitutes: McCrorie, Souttar, Dessers, Lammers, Cifuentes, Matondo, Sterling, Roofe, Davies