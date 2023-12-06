Fixture: Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Liverpool have officially revealed their side and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League game at Bramall Lane against Sheffield United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into the game sitting in second spot in the Premier League standings, having collected 31 points in 14 outings.

They will start as firm favourites to grab another three points this evening against a Sheffield United side sitting at the bottom of the league table.

The Blades will hope for a new manager bounce though, having just sacked Paul Heckingbottom and brought in the experienced Chris Wilder.

With Alisson out injured, Caoimhin Kelleher is between the sticks for Liverpool tonight, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the back four.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are heading the attack at Bramall Lane.

Klopp has a host of options on the bench to make changes if he wishes, including summer arrival Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Sheffield United

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Adrian, Pitaluga, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Quansah, Bradley