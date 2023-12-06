Adrian Clarke has compared Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter to former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool star Stan Collymore and believes they are stylistically similar players.

After struggling in the latter half of last season following his big-money move to Leeds, the Frenchman has come into his own this term and is looking at home in the Championship.

He has four goals and seven assists in 18 Championship games and is probably one of the first names on Daniel Farke’s team-sheet.

His performances have earned praise from several quarters this term and Rutter is now getting compared with top strikers of yesteryears.

Clarke feels Rutter has a bit of Collymore in him in the way he carries the ball up the pitch despite his imposing physicality and skills he has when he is in possession.

The former EFL star also believes the Frenchman has the maverick nature of the former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool striker as well.

Clarke said on the What The EFL Podcast: “With Rutter, is it just me, but I think there is a bit of Stan Collymore about him.

“He has that maverick nature to him.

“He is massive but travels with the ball quickly and clearly very skilful.

“I just think they are very similar players.”

Rutter is expected to play a major role this season if Leeds are to get promoted back to the Premier League.