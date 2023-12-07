Fixture: Everton vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has picked his side to go toe-to-toe with Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League tonight.

Howe saw his men beat Manchester United 1-0 last time out and they have now won their last two league games in a row.

Having been pushed down to seventh in the Premier League standings following Wednesday night’s games, Howe will be determined to grab all three points from an Everton side who have struggled to score goals at Goodison Park this season.

Howe though continues to deal with injury issues and is without Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Callum Wilson.

Martin Dubravka is between the sticks for Newcastle tonight, while at the back Howe picks Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar and Tino Livramento.

Midfield sees Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley and Joelinton picked, while Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

Newcastle have options on the bench if Howe needs to call for them and they include Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth.

Newcastle United Team vs Everton

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Gillespie, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, A Murphy, Parkinson